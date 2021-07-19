Launched Last Year, Flood-Forecaster Not Yet Fully Operational, Fails to Warn Mumbai of Rains: Report

Mumbai’s BMC officials have revealed that a flood forecasting and warning system, launched by the state government last year, is not yet fully operational and did not give any warning of heavy rain.

According to an exclusive report by Times of India, besides, the installation of four more radars — two in the city, and one each in Thane and Navi Mumbai — to get a more accurate weather forecast is also delayed, though these were supposed to be ready by the 2020 monsoon.

The Integrated for Mumbai (iFLOWSMumbai) is one of just two such urban warning systems in the country — the other being in Chennai — developed by the ministry of earth science (MoES) through collaborations with top research institutions.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapses triggered by landslides following heavy overnight rains in Mumbai and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the victims. Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe water-logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said.

Thackeray spoke to Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. He directed the authorities to ensure coordination among the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), municipal workers, fire brigade and police for rescue operations. A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said rhe kin of each of the victims will get an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and the injured will be treated free of cost.

Thackeray was in constant touch with the civic disaster control room since heavy rains started pounding the city on Saturday night. The statement said Thackeray has asked the authorities to be alert and keep a watch since the weather forecast has predicted heavy rains on Sunday also.

The CM said those living on the Mithi river bank and other places close to the shore should be evacuated early. Thackeray also asked authorities to ensure medical facilities in jumbo COVID-19 centres are not affected because of the heavy rains. “Steps should be taken to drain out rain water from low-lying areas. Roads should be cleared for vehicular traffic movement. Steps should be taken to restore the suburban railway service at the earliest," he said.

