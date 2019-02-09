English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Laureti Automotive Corporation Keen to Make Electric SUVs in Puducherry: Minister
Laureti would have an initial capacity to manufacture 10,000 electric SUV vehicles per annum with an investment of around Rs 2,800 crore.
Laureti DionX Electric SUV. Representational image.
Loading...
London-based Laureti Automotive Corporation has evinced interest to set up its unit here to make electric SUV vehicles. Puducherry Industries and Transport Minister M O H F Shah Jahan announced this Friday while inaugurating a one-day workshop on 'Smart Mobility: Puducherry Forward' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here. The London company would have an initial capacity to manufacture 10,000 electric SUV vehicles per annum with an investment of around Rs 2,800 crore, he said. Laureti would expand production in the next stages, he said.
Puducherry government has at its disposal around 350-acre site in Karaikal region, which could be made available to the company, the Minister said. The initiative of Laureti would be of help for Puducherry to meet the current challenges in the traffic and mobility sector, he said. Soon, a delegation of the UK company would hold talks with the territorial administration, the Minister said. Traffic management was a big challenge for the government, as there were around nine lakh vehicles on road in the Union Territory, he said.
All strategies drawn up to manage the traffic were not cutting ice, and even the proposal to make helmet-wearing compulsory was meeting with resistance, he said. "We should go in for an effective masterplan to manage the traffic," he said. Officials of CII also spoke on the occasion.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Puducherry government has at its disposal around 350-acre site in Karaikal region, which could be made available to the company, the Minister said. The initiative of Laureti would be of help for Puducherry to meet the current challenges in the traffic and mobility sector, he said. Soon, a delegation of the UK company would hold talks with the territorial administration, the Minister said. Traffic management was a big challenge for the government, as there were around nine lakh vehicles on road in the Union Territory, he said.
All strategies drawn up to manage the traffic were not cutting ice, and even the proposal to make helmet-wearing compulsory was meeting with resistance, he said. "We should go in for an effective masterplan to manage the traffic," he said. Officials of CII also spoke on the occasion.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- India vs New Zealand | Narain: Another Blistering Knock Carries Rohit to Top of T20I Perch
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results