Lavanya Suicide Case: CBI Files FIR, Takes Over Probe from Tamil Nadu Police on Madras HC Order

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR to probe into the unnatural death of Tamil Nadu schoolgirl Lavanya as per the directions of the Madras High Court. This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the central probe agency to continue probing the case as per the directions of the Madras HC, which had transferred the matter to it from the Tamil Nadu police. The apex court had also asked the state not to make the matter a prestige issue and hand over to the CBI all papers/documents pertaining to the case.

Lavanya (17), a student of Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, died by suicide due to the alleged torture she suffered from two nuns of the school who pressurised her to convert to Christianity. Three days prior to her death, Lavanya had recorded a statement before the magistrate to confess the torture imposed on her.

Lavanya’s father had filed a petition with the Madurai Bench of Madras HC stating that he had lost faith in the probe by the state police and demanded an inquiry by the CB-CID or any similar such independent investigating agency.

