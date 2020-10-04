Law And Order Has Collapsed In Tripura: CPI(M)

Agartala, Oct 3: The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura on Saturday alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state ever since the BJP-IPFT combine came to power, and sought the DGP’s intervention to improve the situation. A three-member delegation of CPI(M) led by party secretary Goutam Das met the DGP, Rajib Singh here and submitted a memorandum, detailing incidents of attacks on the opposition party workers “carried out by goons of the BJP and IPFT”.

Das claimed 14 party activists were killed and over 2,420 assaulted, and 346 CPI(M) offices vandalised since the combine formed government. “We do not seek any additional favour. Political parties should have the freedom of expression in a democratic country,” said former Tripura minister Jitendra Chowdhury, who was a part of the delegation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor