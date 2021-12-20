Law and Order, Security Scenario in Poll-bound Punjab Plummeting Rapidly: Intel Sources

The law and order as well as security situation of poll-bound Punjab is sliding down fast, intelligence sources have said, with at least two terror-related incidents involving the throwing of hand grenades at a police station in Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Nawanshahr and in front of Army Gate in Pathankot being recorded last month alone. The perpetrators in both these cases remain undetected so far.

There were two serious ‘sacrilege’ incidents recorded in the state within 12 hours, one of them inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs. The second incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in Kapurthala district.

In both instances, the perpetrators were lynched, which means, sources said, that it would be almost impossible to solve these cases.

The incidents have stirred up a political storm and much outrage on social media ahead of assembly elections to be held in Congress-ruled Punjab early next year. The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has termed them a “deep-rooted conspiracy" to “disturb peace and communal harmony in the state".

On the other hand, there have hardly been any recoveries of pistols, hand grenades, tiffin bombs and other explosives by the Punjab police since September 20, 2021. This is happening amidst reports of drone movements from across the border on an almost daily basis.

Similarly, recoveries of heroin and other drugs by the state police have seen a sharp decline. Record seizures of heroin and other drugs were made earlier since March 2017.

The security situation of Punjab, thus, is fast becoming serious and precarious, said the sources.​

