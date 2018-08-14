Law Commission Set to Submit Report on One Nation, One Poll in Another 15 Days

The Law Commission is likely to submit its report on one nation, one poll by the end of this month as its chairman BS Chauhan retires towards the end of August.Top sources told CNN-News18 that the Commission will likely call for a meeting in the next ten days.The law Commission report will lay down a clear roadmap for holding simultaneous elections.The Commission had reached out to political parties and invited them to hold talks on the subject. As many as nine parties have opposed the idea of simultaneous polls, while six parties, including the Biju Janata Dal, the AIADMK and NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal, are in favour of the idea. Actor Rajinikanth too has batted for one nation, one poll.The Congress, on its part, has called the idea "misplaced". The Trinamool Congress and the CPI have not shown great enthusiasm for the idea and say it is against federal structure of the Constitution.In the working paper, the commission had proposed a series of Constitutional and other amendments to the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, and Rules of Procedure to carve the way for ‘one nation, one poll’.On Monday BJP president Amit Shah wrote to Law Commission batting simultaneous state and Lok Sabha polls to ensure that the nation is not in "election mode" throughout the year.In his letter, Shah said the claim that holding two sets of polls was against the federal structure of the country is a "baseless" argument. On the contrary, he said, it would strengthen the federal structure of the country.