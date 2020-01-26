'Can't Question Action of Democratic Setup': Before EU's Debate on CAA, India Expresses Reservation
The Citizenship Amendment Act is a matter entirely internal to India and the law was adopted through democratic means after a public debate in both houses of Parliament, official sources said.
(Representative image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The EU Parliament should not take actions that call into question the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures, official sources said on Sunday ahead of a vote on a resolution against India's new citizenship law.
The Citizenship Amendment Act is a matter entirely internal to India and the law was adopted through democratic means after a public debate in both houses of Parliament, they said.
The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a resolution tabled by some of its members against the CAA which it says marks a "dangerous shift" in the country's citizenship regime.
The resolution, tabled by the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group in Parliament earlier this week, is set to be debated next Wednesday and voted on the day after. "We hope the sponsors and supporters of the draft will engage with us to get a full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further," said a source.
(With PTI inputs)
