Law Firm Intern in Bengaluru Commits Suicide Days After Filing Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Seniors

A 26-year-old trainee at a city-based law firm committed suicide by hanging herself at her paying guest accommodation on Saturday. She was found dead by her roommate.The deceased was identified as Pushp Archana Lal, a native of Andaman and Nicobal islands. She had recently registered an FIR against senior lawyers for sexually abusing her. She had named senior advocates, Chandra Naik and Chethan Desai, in her complaint.In her complaint, Lal had alleged that the duo would take her to pubs and restaurants under the garb of work-related discussions where they would force her to drink liquor. She had also accused them of touching her inappropriately and exploiting her “using their position in office”. Pal, in her complaint, had said that they would send her “unnecessary” WhatsApp messages and threatened her for not “cooperating” with them.Lal had filed the complaint on Tuesday after which, she alleged, threat calls started coming to her. The police suspect these calls to be the cause of her suicide.Pushp Archana Lal had come to Bengaluru five years ago and was living with her family. She had moved to a PG with her friend. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and a manhunt has been launched to nab Chandra Naik and Chethan Desai.​