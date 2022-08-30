Law Intern Writes to CJ of Delhi High Court on Non-availability of Sanitary Napkins in Court Premises

A woman law intern Tuesday wrote to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court requesting him to issue directions for making available sanitary napkins on the court premises through vending machines or any other mode. The woman, in her letter, highlighted the issue of non-availability of sanitary napkins and said even the court dispensary did not have them.

She said she has been working under an advocate of the high court since August 1, and when she felt the need for a napkin, she rushed to the court dispensary where the pharmacist informed her about its non-availability and directed her to a lady technician. I approached her. She said that it would be available in the administrative block. Then I went to the administrative block and met a lady cleaning staff and she said it was not available, the woman said in her letter, adding it caused her embarrassment.

Sir, I therefore humbly request you to kindly look into the matter and issue necessary directions for availability of sanitary napkins facility in Delhi High Court through vending machine or otherwise, she wrote. In April 2018, the then acting chief justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, had taken the initiative of installing sanitary napkin vending machines in the court building.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here