Law Panel Chief Told Us Uniform Civil Code Not Possible for 10 Years, Says AIMPLB
New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday claimed that Law Commission chairman, Justice BS Chauhan, has told board members that Uniform Civil Code was not possible to implement in the country in the next ten years.
Umri said that the Law Commission chief told him that personal law protection is guaranteed as per Constitution. “Chairman told us that when a lot of civil and criminal laws don't apply uniformly in India, then why speak about personal laws," he said.
News18 had first reported about UCC being delayed in December 2017 after in a detailed interview, Justice Chauhan had stated that "UCC is not possible" and that "it was not even an option."
The first meeting between AIMPLB and the law panel was on May 21 this year. The commission is expected to make a proposal by August-end before Justice Chauhan retires.
Kamal Farooqui, a member of the board, told News18, “The chairman asked us to explain him issues like adoption and inheritance in the light of Quran, which may help him form his recommendations."
The board has, however, stated that the commission will call for reform in civil laws by taking into account background of religious principles and beliefs.
Muslim board has again also reiterated that they would not tolerate any interference in Muslim Personal Law by government as it does not form a part of the law making process.
Answering a few questions from the law panel, the board has also said that adoption does not form a part of Islam and hence is not allowed.
Maulana Wali Rahmani, general secretary of the personal law board, also gave a letter to the Justice Chauhan stating that any intervention in the “divine law will not be tolerated”.
Meanwhile, two nikah halala and polygamy victims also addressed the media on Tuesday and stated that they were suffering threats of halala for resuming marital ties and that the "clergy was hand in gloves with the relatives of their husbands.”
However, dismissing any such possibility, Kamal Farooqui told News18 that "there is nothing like Halala".
"There is nothing like Halala in Islam. People indulging in such practice must be dealt sternly in accordance with law," he said.
