Law Student Abducted Near Ranchi’s VIP Zone, Raped at Gunpoint by 12 Men

Ranchi: A 25-year-old law student was abducted and gang-raped by 12 men at gunpoint at a brick kiln near Ranchi’s high-security zone this week.

According to a report in Times of India, all 12 accused have confessed to the crime.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim at Kanke police station, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts. Two motorcycle-borne men accosted them and abducted the victim at gunpoint after overpowering her friends, police said.

The spot is barely 4km from her law college campus and 10 km from the chief minister's official residence. The locality also houses the residences of the DGP, chief justice of the Jharkhand high court and the leader of the opposition, the TOI report said.

The motorbike reportedly rain out of fuel at some distance when the two men called up friends and asked them to come with a car. They then drove to the brick kiln and took turns to rape the woman.

The victim managed to reach the police station the next morning and lodged an FIR, following which police arrested the 12 accused after conducting raids.

“They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act. A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused,” a police statement added. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.