Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Law Student Abducted Near Ranchi’s VIP Zone, Raped at Gunpoint by 12 Men

The spot is barely 4km from her law college campus and 10 km from the chief minister's official residence. The locality also houses the residences of the DGP, chief justice of the Jharkhand high court and the leader of the opposition.

News18.com

Updated:November 29, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Law Student Abducted Near Ranchi’s VIP Zone, Raped at Gunpoint by 12 Men
File photo of a protest against increasing incidents of rape cases in India (Reuters)

Ranchi: A 25-year-old law student was abducted and gang-raped by 12 men at gunpoint at a brick kiln near Ranchi’s high-security zone this week.

According to a report in Times of India, all 12 accused have confessed to the crime.

As per the FIR lodged by the victim at Kanke police station, the incident happened at around 5.30 pm on November 26 when she was with a friend at Sangrampur area in the city outskirts. Two motorcycle-borne men accosted them and abducted the victim at gunpoint after overpowering her friends, police said.

The spot is barely 4km from her law college campus and 10 km from the chief minister's official residence. The locality also houses the residences of the DGP, chief justice of the Jharkhand high court and the leader of the opposition, the TOI report said.

The motorbike reportedly rain out of fuel at some distance when the two men called up friends and asked them to come with a car. They then drove to the brick kiln and took turns to rape the woman.

The victim managed to reach the police station the next morning and lodged an FIR, following which police arrested the 12 accused after conducting raids.

“They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act. A car, a motorcycle, a pistol, eight mobile phones and the cellphone snatched from the victim have been seized from the possession of the accused,” a police statement added. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram