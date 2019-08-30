Law Student Who Accused BJP Leader of Harassment Informs Supreme Court She Wants to Stay in Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the missing woman law student, who was earlier in the day located in Rajasthan, to not meet anyone else apart from her parents until her next interaction with the court, which has been scheduled on the afternoon of September 2.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday evening arrived in the Supreme Court with the student who had gone missing after levelling harassment allegations against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand. The judged observed they would speak to the woman and would not be influenced by news reports.

At the “confidential interaction”, the judges said they were concerned about the woman's security. “Let her parents meet her first,” the bench said. “Lawyers and others can meet her later.”

The state government told the court that the student isn't an accused and may speak whosoever she wants, adding there are no restrictions for her.

The woman told the court that she had left Shahjahanpur, along with her three college friends who are also their family friends, in order to protect themselves. "She says she doesn't want to go back to UP till she meets her parents in Delhi," the judges said. "She will take a decision on her future course of action only after meeting her parents."

Considering the general facts of the case and the woman's statement, the court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure her parents' travel to Delhi to meet her.

The woman told the court that did not want to go to her home state. "The woman wants to be in Delhi till her parents come here," the bench said, adding the woman will be in the national capital for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay.

The court, in the pre-lunch proceedings, had directed the police to produce her before it after being informed that she was found in Rajasthan on Friday morning and was being taken to Shahjahanpur to meet her parents.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna, which was told by the UP lawyer that she, along with the police team, was en route to Shahjahanpur and has reached Fatehpur Sikri, had directed the police to produce her on Friday itself.

