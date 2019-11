Law Student Who Accused Ex-BJP Leader Chinmayanand of Rape Taken to Bareilly for LLM Exam

Shahjahanpur (UP): The 23-year-old law student, who has levelled harassment allegations against BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, was taken to Bareilly on Monday for her first-semester back paper amid a tight security.

The law student, accused of demanding extortion money from Chinmayanand and presently in jail, was taken to the MJP University in Bareilly for her first term LLM back paper, Superintendent of Police (SP), City Dinesh Tripathi said.

The woman, who was studying in Chinmayanand's Swami Shukdevanand Law College, was given admission to the Bareilly college on Supreme Court's directions in order to ensure her education and her counsel, Kulvinder Singh, had moved an application before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Omvir Singh to let her appear in the exam.

The CJM's court gave permission for the same on November 23, the SP said.

In another development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has submitted a chargesheet against two BJP leaders, who have been summoned by the court, which is hearing the matter.

"Summonses have been sent to the chairman of Cooperative Bank DPS Rathore and BJP leader Ajit Singh, who have been asked to appear before the court on December 3," government counsel Lal Saheb said.

Rathore and Singh are accused of snatching a pen drive containing a video clip of the woman giving massage to Chinmayanand from her in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The post-graduate student has alleged that she was physically exploited by the 72-year-old BJP leader for a over a year.

Chinmayanand has been booked under sections 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman and three of her friends have been arrested for demanding Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader.

