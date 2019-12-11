Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Law Student Who Had Accused Chinmayanand of Rape Released on Bail in Extortion Case

The law student was released a week after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in the extortion case lodged against her and her three male friends.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Law Student Who Had Accused Chinmayanand of Rape Released on Bail in Extortion Case
The woman law student, who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment, outside a local court in Shahjahanpur, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The court Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea of her after she was booked for allegedly trying to extort money from him. (PTI Photo)

Shahjahanpur(UP): The 23-year-old law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from the BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, whom she had accused of sexually exploiting her, was released from the jail here on Wednesday.

The law student was released a week after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in the extortion case lodged against her and her three male friends. "The girl has been handed over to her father after a release order from Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer reached the jail. She was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on December 4," Jailor Rajesh Kumar Rai told PTI.

The 23-year-old woman and her three friends were booked on Chinmayanand's complaint that they had demanded Rs 5 crore from him. The former Union minister had alleged that they had threatened to make public some video clips that showed him getting massage from the woman law student, who was later arrested on September 25.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur Law College where the woman studied, was arrested under section 376 C of the IPC and continues to be in judicial custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram