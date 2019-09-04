Law Student's Harassment Allegations Part of 'Very Big Conspiracy', Says Swami Chinmayanand

Lucknow: After allegations of harassment by a law student, BJP leader and former union minister Swami Chinmayanand has alleged that the woman’s complaint was part of a was a “very big conspiracy” against him by people who do not want development in Shahjahanpur, where he runs a college.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Chinmayanand said, “There is a very big conspiracy against me. Some people don’t want development for this region.”

He went on to say that his college, where the complainant is a student, was in the process of becoming a University. He had also met the finance minister regarding the transition and was due to meet the chief minister in two or three days.

“But at the last moment, there were these allegations against me as a part of a conspiracy. I don’t want to give any statement as the matter is being investigated by the SIT, I have full faith in our judiciary,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the high-profile case. Naveen Arora, Inspector General of Grievances, will head the SIT, and Commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Ghaziabad, Bharti Singh will be a member. More members will be added if required, the government said.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari had also ordered the Bareilly Commissioner and Rohelkhand University Vice-Chancellor to ensure admission to the law student and her brother, and to provide adequate security to the victim and her family. The orders came a day after the law student recorded her statement in the Supreme Court.

The woman, who had gone missing after she live-streamed her allegations against the BJP leader, was traced to Rajasthan by UP Police.

The apex court, which had taken up the matter after a group of lawyers filed a petition, directed that the woman stay in Delhi for four days and her parents be brought to the capital to meet her.

In the video, the student had alleged that Chinmayanand had been threatening to kill her and her family because she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She had also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.