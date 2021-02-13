Will Enact Law to Claim Recovery of Damages to Public Property by Protesters, Says Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from protesters will be brought in soon. He made the statement after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he had discussed the farmers' protest among other issues with Shah.

We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters: Haryana CM ML Khattar on his meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah today pic.twitter.com/6sdpxSMvn8— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

The Haryana CM had earlier said some people were agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre's farm laws, which reflected their "vested political intent". But he added that the Centre will be ready for any amendement in the laws, if it was required.

ALSO READ | High-level Judicial Inquiry Should Be Ordered into R-Day Violence and Cases Against Farmers, Say Union Leaders

Khattar had made the statement this after a meeting with state MPs in New Delhi, in which their suggestions were sought for the next state budget to be presented in the Haryana assembly in March.

Commenting on the agitation against the farm laws, Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector. Some people are protesting just for the sake of protest and it shows their vested political intent, the chief minister said.

However, if through a positive dialogue, any amendment in these laws is required, then the Union government will always be ready for it, the CM said, adding that he is hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon.