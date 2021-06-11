'Law Will be Meaningless if...' India Welcomes Pak Move on Kulbhushan Jadhav But Has Some Riders

Indian government welcomed Pakistan’s decision to allow Kulbushan Jadhav to appeal in any High Court of the country on Friday. “But this law will be meaningless if he is not given an Indian lawyer or some neutral legal assistance," the Indian government said.

This is a welcome move by Pakistan in the spirit of true justice. the government added. Asking for neutral legal assistance for Jadhav, the government said, “In case Pakistan doesn’t want Indian lawyer they should go for the help from some third country lawyer.”

India had slammed Pakistan for denying available legal remedies to Kulbhushan Jadhav against his death sentence in contravention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order. However, the government stated that authorities will talk to Pakistan via diplomatic channels to provide free and fair legal assistance to Jadhav.

This comes a day after the National Assembly of Pakistan after approval from the 21-member standing committee, provided further right of review and reconsideration to Jadhav in giving effect to the 2019 judgment of the International Court of Justice.

While India maintains that Jadhav, a former Navy officer, is a private citizen and was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for a business deal and then handed over to the Pakistan army, Islamabad continues to allege that Jadhav is an Indian spy responsible for carrying out terror attacks inside Pakistan.

The Pakistan government had earlier enacted an ordinance, titled International Court of Justice CJ Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020, on May 29, 2020. It was presented and adopted in the National Assembly on Thursday after approval from the standing committee.

As soon as the government moved the bill in the National Assembly, the members from the opposition parties stood up on their benches and raised objections against it and termed it a surrender of the government before Indian demands. They accused the Imran Khan-led government of working at the behest of India.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who moved the bill in the National Assembly, said Pakistan was only following the ruling of the International Court of Justice as he accused the opposition members of speaking the language of India.

A military court had sentenced Jadhav to death, after which the government of India had moved the ICJ. Following a favourable ruling to India, Pakistan granted consular access to Jadhav. On September 2, 2019, the then Indian Charge d Affairs Gaurab Ahluwalia met him in a Pakistani jail.

