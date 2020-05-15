Lawyer Appearing for Sadhus in Palghar Lynching Killed in Car Crash, Police Say He Was Speeding

A junior lawyer representing the deceased seers in the Palghar lynching case, was killed in a road accident on Wednesday morning. Police have ruled out any foul play.

Ruling out any foul play, the police said that the deceased, Digvijay Trivedi (32), along with his colleague Preeti Trivedi, were travelling to a court in Palghar’s Dahanu when their car turned turtle after he lost control of the vehicle near Charoti Naka on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The accident took place around 9.30 am, The Indian Express reported.

Trivedi was head of the legal cell of political party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

“…The deceased was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. There are skid marks on the road indicating that he tried to bring the car under control,” the report quoted Siddhva Jaybhaye, assistant police inspector, Kasa police station, as saying.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

A local court on Wednesday remanded 61 of the over 130 accused, held in connection with the Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody and 51 others in police custody.

Total 113 accused, including a juvenile, were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) M V Jawale at Dahanu in Palghar district.

The incident had taken place at Gadchinchle village on April 16 when two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral. A mob of villagers stopped their vehicle and beat them to death on suspicion that they were child-lifters, even as a few police personnel had reached the spot.

Palghar district rural police have registered three FIRs in connection with the lynching incident. As many 134 persons have been arrested by the local police and the state CID.

