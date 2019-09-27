Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lawyer Files PIL in HC Against Inaction to Control Dengue in Tamil Nadu

The petitioner also mentioned that he was forced to spend Rs 3000 to get his blood tested for the possible infection of dengue virus.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lawyer Files PIL in HC Against Inaction to Control Dengue in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation.
Loading...

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Madras high court to direct the state government to appoint an expert committee of health and other experts in the field of public safety to tackle the menace of dengue in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate AP Suryaprakasam, the petitioner, mentioned that the state government must provide free and immediate medical treatment to all the dengue affected people in private hospitals of their choice at the cost of the government, reported by Deccan Chronicles. Directions are also sought for the payment of Rs 10 lakh to all the dengue affected death cases in Tamil Nadu in the year 2019.

The PIL is likely to be heard on September 30.

Suryaprakasam said that there is a dengue epidemic like condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu and huge number of people all over the state was affected by the uncontrolled and fast-spreading dengue fever due to the unhealthy and unhygienic condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Wanton inaction on the part of the officials in tackling the dengue is a major cause which has become a regular feature every year.

The authorities take action only when there are a public hue and cry, otherwise there was no preventive action being taken by the authorities in advance to assure the people that their health will be taken care of by the government and there was no need to fear the dengue epidemic and the people need not worry about their health.

The petitioner also mentioned that he was forced to spend Rs 3000 to get his blood tested for the possible infection of dengue virus.

Right to life is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution and by the total inaction of the authorities, the residents in Tamil Nadu was in constant fear of getting infected by dengue, zika or malaria virus, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram