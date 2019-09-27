Lawyer Files PIL in HC Against Inaction to Control Dengue in Tamil Nadu

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Madras high court to direct the state government to appoint an expert committee of health and other experts in the field of public safety to tackle the menace of dengue in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate AP Suryaprakasam, the petitioner, mentioned that the state government must provide free and immediate medical treatment to all the dengue affected people in private hospitals of their choice at the cost of the government, reported by Deccan Chronicles. Directions are also sought for the payment of Rs 10 lakh to all the dengue affected death cases in Tamil Nadu in the year 2019.

The PIL is likely to be heard on September 30.

Suryaprakasam said that there is a dengue epidemic like condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu and huge number of people all over the state was affected by the uncontrolled and fast-spreading dengue fever due to the unhealthy and unhygienic condition prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Wanton inaction on the part of the officials in tackling the dengue is a major cause which has become a regular feature every year.

The authorities take action only when there are a public hue and cry, otherwise there was no preventive action being taken by the authorities in advance to assure the people that their health will be taken care of by the government and there was no need to fear the dengue epidemic and the people need not worry about their health.

The petitioner also mentioned that he was forced to spend Rs 3000 to get his blood tested for the possible infection of dengue virus.

Right to life is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution and by the total inaction of the authorities, the residents in Tamil Nadu was in constant fear of getting infected by dengue, zika or malaria virus, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.