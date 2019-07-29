Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lawyer Found Dead in Car on Highway in Greater Noida, Police Suspect Suicide

Pradeep Singh was found with a bullet injury inside his hatchback car around 2 pm on the Peripheral Expressway in an area under Dadri police station limits, the police said.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lawyer Found Dead in Car on Highway in Greater Noida, Police Suspect Suicide
Representative image.
Loading...

Noida: A 36-year-old lawyer hailing from Bulandshahr was found dead inside his car along a highway in Greater Noida on Monday in a suspected suicide case, police said.

Pradeep Singh was found with a bullet injury inside his hatchback car around 2 pm on the Peripheral Expressway in an area under Dadri police station limits, the police said.

"A licensed pistol was recovered from the car which was in the hand of the deceased. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case," a police official said.

The family of the deceased has reached the spot but no complaint has been made in connection with the matter, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said necessary legal action was being taken in the case.

Singh was in "pressure" ever since he was "implicated" in Bulandshahr in a legal case connected to a local politician, the official told PTI.

"The case was related to a property dispute and he was in tension ever since he got named in an FIR for that. The case involves a politician," the official said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram