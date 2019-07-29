Lawyer Found Dead in Car on Highway in Greater Noida, Police Suspect Suicide
Pradeep Singh was found with a bullet injury inside his hatchback car around 2 pm on the Peripheral Expressway in an area under Dadri police station limits, the police said.
Representative image.
Noida: A 36-year-old lawyer hailing from Bulandshahr was found dead inside his car along a highway in Greater Noida on Monday in a suspected suicide case, police said.
Pradeep Singh was found with a bullet injury inside his hatchback car around 2 pm on the Peripheral Expressway in an area under Dadri police station limits, the police said.
"A licensed pistol was recovered from the car which was in the hand of the deceased. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case," a police official said.
The family of the deceased has reached the spot but no complaint has been made in connection with the matter, the official said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said necessary legal action was being taken in the case.
Singh was in "pressure" ever since he was "implicated" in Bulandshahr in a legal case connected to a local politician, the official told PTI.
"The case was related to a property dispute and he was in tension ever since he got named in an FIR for that. The case involves a politician," the official said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman
- OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh