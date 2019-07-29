Lawyer Found Dead in Car on Highway in Greater Noida, Police Suspect Suicide

Noida: A 36-year-old lawyer hailing from Bulandshahr was found dead inside his car along a highway in Greater Noida on Monday in a suspected suicide case, police said.

Pradeep Singh was found with a bullet injury inside his hatchback car around 2 pm on the Peripheral Expressway in an area under Dadri police station limits, the police said.

"A licensed pistol was recovered from the car which was in the hand of the deceased. Prima facie it appears to be a suicide case," a police official said.

The family of the deceased has reached the spot but no complaint has been made in connection with the matter, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said necessary legal action was being taken in the case.

Singh was in "pressure" ever since he was "implicated" in Bulandshahr in a legal case connected to a local politician, the official told PTI.

"The case was related to a property dispute and he was in tension ever since he got named in an FIR for that. The case involves a politician," the official said.