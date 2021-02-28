Lawyer Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight by Relative in Karnataka District Court Over Property Dispute

A lawyer was hacked to death at the district court of Hospet in Vijayanagara district of Karnataka on Saturday morning allegedly over a family feud. The 48-year-old victim was identified as T Venkatesh, who was writing something when the assailant came with a machete and attacked the lawyer in the neck, killing him on the spot.

The 21-year-old accused Manoj N has been arrested and a case of murder registered against him, the police added.

As per a report by The News Minute Venkatesh was sitting in the court premises with his colleagues at around 11:30 am on Saturday when the killer barged into the court premises riding a bike. While, the onlookers were shocked Manoj hacked Venkatesh with a sharp weapon in the head and neck.

After attacking the victim, Manoj was apprehended by the police before he was trying to run away from the spot, Srinivas Meti of Hospet Police station told the media. Initial investigation has revealed Manoj is a relative of the victim Venkatesh and it is believed that the main reason for the murder was a property dispute, the police added.

However, other angles are also being investigated to ascertain the exact reason. The police said that both the killer and victim lived in the same neighbourhood and a case in the matter has been registered at Hospet police station. Venkatesh is a member of Congress and he is survived by his wife and four children.

This incident comes after on February 17, a lawyer couple was hacked to death in broad daylight in Telangana as they were returning from work. Advocates Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani, who were travelling in a four-wheeler, were waylaid and killed on the road by unknown assailants in Telangana’s Peddapalli district.