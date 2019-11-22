Lawyer Involved in over 30 Cases of Auto-lifting Arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: A 39-year-old lawyer, allegedly involved in more than 30 cases of auto-lifting, was arrested in Rohini, police said on Friday.

He was identified as Rajiv Goel, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, they said, adding he holds a law degree and is an advocate in Bahadurgarh.

"Goel was arrested on Thursday after we received information that he was staying with his live-in partner in Rohini," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma.

During interrogation, he revealed his involvement in more than 30 cases of auto-lifting, the DCP said.

Goel was declared a proclaimed offender by a court in Rohini on July 10, 2019, in two cases, including that of theft and cheating, Sharma said.

Goel was earlier twice arrested on impersonation charges, police said.

"In 2012, he was arrested by the Delhi Police and he produced a fake identity card proclaiming himself as a judge in Paschim Vihar police station, but after interrogation, the truth was revealed and 15 stolen cars were recovered at his instance," Sharma said.

"In 2014, Goel was travelling in a car which had red beacon and national emblem fitted in it in Sikar, Rajasthan. After getting filled his car's fuel tank, he ran away from the filling station. When the vehicle was intercepted by picket staff, he scolded them and posed himself as additional district judge," the DCP said.

He was arrested by the Rajasthan Police in the impersonation case. He had worked in a court in Sikar for over 90 days, he said.

