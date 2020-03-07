Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Lawyer Opens Fire at Colleague in Ghaziabad Court After Tiff on WhatsApp

Vikrant Tyagi in his complaint told police that Rahul Chaudhary on Thursday night abused him on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him and his family. On Friday morning, when Vikrant to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lawyer Opens Fire at Colleague in Ghaziabad Court After Tiff on WhatsApp
Image for representation.

Ghaziabad: A lawyer was booked on Friday for allegedly firing at his colleague at the district court here following an argument on WhatsApp, police said.

Vikrant Tyagi in his complaint told police that Rahul Chaudhary on Thursday night abused him on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him and his family.

On Friday morning, when Vikrant approached Bar president Sunil Dutt Tyagi to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away, the police said.

Vikrant's colleagues somehow saved him and the police were alerted.

The police reached the court premises and recovered one used cartridge from the spot.

However, the Bar president denied reports of Rahul opening fire and said someone in the crowd fired shots.

City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said an FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram