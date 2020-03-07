Lawyer Opens Fire at Colleague in Ghaziabad Court After Tiff on WhatsApp
On Friday morning, when Vikrant to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away.
Image for representation.
Ghaziabad: A lawyer was booked on Friday for allegedly firing at his colleague at the district court here following an argument on WhatsApp, police said.
Vikrant Tyagi in his complaint told police that Rahul Chaudhary on Thursday night abused him on WhatsApp and threatened to kill him and his family.
On Friday morning, when Vikrant approached Bar president Sunil Dutt Tyagi to report the incident, Rahul allegedly fired at him thrice and fled away, the police said.
Vikrant's colleagues somehow saved him and the police were alerted.
The police reached the court premises and recovered one used cartridge from the spot.
However, the Bar president denied reports of Rahul opening fire and said someone in the crowd fired shots.
City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said an FIR has been registered and the matter is being probed.
