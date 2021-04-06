india

Lawyer Says Mediation Among Feuding Jordan Royals Successful

Beirut (AP) A lawyer for Jordan's outspoken Prince Hamzah says mediation in the royal family has been successful and that a resolution of an unprecedented public feud shaking the key Western ally is expected shortly. The statement Monday appeared to cap three days of palace drama during which King Abdullah II had placed the prince, his half-brother, under house arrest for allegedly plotting with foreign supporters to destabilise the kingdom..

Jordanian authorities had accused Hamzah of being involved in a malicious plot.” Hamzah has denied the allegations, saying he was speaking out against corruption and mismanagement. (AP) .

first published:April 06, 2021, 01:45 IST