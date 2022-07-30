'Tone Deaf, Selfish' Passengers on Jodhpur-bound Flight Disregard Kin of Pilot Killed in MiG-21 Crash

Advocate Sherbir Panag, a financial crimes lawyer and brother of actor Gul Panag, condemned the actions of some flight passengers towards the family members of IAF Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal who were travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur to receive the fighter pilot’s body. Bal was one of the two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who were killed Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer.

Sherbir, who is the son of Lt Gen H S Panag PVSM, AVSM (Retd), travelled in the same Indigo flight and shared his harrowing experience on Twitter. “Flt Lt Bal’s family was sitting adjacent to me in row 3. As we landed the Captain requested everyone to remain seated to allow for the Bal family to disembark expeditiously. Everyone in row 1 & 2 disregarded the announcement,” he wrote.

He said despite the announcement, the passengers did not follow the instructions and let the family members deboard first.

“I and a few passengers had to scream at the top of our voices to make them sit down and allow the Bal family to pass. It was absolutely shocking to see one’s fellow country men and women behave in this tone deaf, selfish manner. Thats the reality of our respect for sacrifice,” he said.

He hailed the Indigo flight cabin crew and said they conducted in a respectful manner. “@IndiGo6E captain and crew conducted themselves in a somber and respectful manner. The captain himself stepped out to pay his respects. The conduct of the passengers was of their own volition.”

He further said, “In fact after the captain’s announcement a co passenger even announced it again that the family lost their son to the nation. It has nothing to do with sitting on premium seats, it’s being inconsiderate or disregarding the captain’s command. Either is bad.”

Thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal after his mortal remains arrived at his home in Jammu’s Jinder Mehlu hamlet of border belt of R S Pura. In a ceremony at the IAF station, Air officer Commanding (AoC) Air Commodore G S Bhullar paid tributes to Bal, who made supreme sacrifice in Rajasthan in service of the motherland, officials said.

