Lawyer Throws Ink at Kannada Writer KS Bhagwan at Bengaluru Court Complex for 'Insulting Hindu Gods'

Renowned Kannada writer and rationalist KS Bhagwan on Thursday faced an ink attack by a lawyer at the city civil court complex in Bengaluru. The lawyer, who has been identified as Meera Raghavendra, shouted on Bhagwan for "insulting Hindu gods" and smeared his face with a black ink.

Soon after the incident, Meera uploaded a video on her social media account and wrote "Jai Sri Ram", which has gone viral.

Later, Bhagwan filed a complaint with the Halasurugate police station. "Her actions are highly condemnable. One should not have done this in the court premises. Professor Bhagwan values the law and has come to Bengaluru all the way from Mysuru. If she wanted to protest, she could have done so outside the court premises. A lawyer who needs to ensure justice must no do so. We will file a complaint with the police as well as the lawyers' association," said Surya Mukundraj, Bhagwan's advocate.

Responding to the same, Meera said she was ready to face any consequence for her action. "He has been insulting Hindu gods. I am happy with what I have done. I am a lawyer and I am fully aware of the law," she said.

Bhagwan had appeared before the second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate today for a hearing in a case in which he was granted bail.