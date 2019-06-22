Lawyer Who Shot Dead First Woman President of UP Bar Council in Agra Court Dies During Treatment
Manish Sharma had shot himself after killing Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav on June 12. He had been in coma and was kept on ventilator in Gurugram's Medanta hospital where he was declared dead on Saturday afternoon.
Darvesh Singh was elected as president of the UP bar council who was shot dead by a lawyer.
New Delhi: A lawyer who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav in an Agra court died at a Gurugram hospital on Saturday afternoon.
Singh, the first woman president of the bar council elected to the post earlier this month, was shot dead on June 12 in the court premises by lawyer Manish Sharma, who had then attempted to kill himself. Singh was on her first visit to the Civil Court after her election when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.
After the murder, Sharma remained in coma and was kept on ventilator in Medanta Hospital. He was declared dead on Saturday.
Haryana: Manish Sharma who had shot chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Kumari Yadav in her chamber in Agra on June 12 passed away in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital today. Sharma had shot himself in the head on the very same day.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019
Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said that Sharma had been a long-time acquaintance of Singh.
The murder had led to an uproar from Opposition parties,with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the law and order situation in the state had rapidly deteriorated under the governance of chief Minister Adityanath.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s