1-min read

Lawyer Who Shot Dead First Woman President of UP Bar Council in Agra Court Dies During Treatment

Manish Sharma had shot himself after killing Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav on June 12. He had been in coma and was kept on ventilator in Gurugram's Medanta hospital where he was declared dead on Saturday afternoon.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Lawyer Who Shot Dead First Woman President of UP Bar Council in Agra Court Dies During Treatment
Darvesh Singh was elected as president of the UP bar council who was shot dead by a lawyer.
New Delhi: A lawyer who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav in an Agra court died at a Gurugram hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Singh, the first woman president of the bar council elected to the post earlier this month, was shot dead on June 12 in the court premises by lawyer Manish Sharma, who had then attempted to kill himself. Singh was on her first visit to the Civil Court after her election when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.

After the murder, Sharma remained in coma and was kept on ventilator in Medanta Hospital. He was declared dead on Saturday.

Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said that Sharma had been a long-time acquaintance of Singh.

The murder had led to an uproar from Opposition parties,with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the law and order situation in the state had rapidly deteriorated under the governance of chief Minister Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies)

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
