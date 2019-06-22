Lawyer Who Shot Dead First Woman President of UP Bar Council in Agra Court Dies During Treatment

New Delhi: A lawyer who shot himself after killing Uttar Pradesh Bar Council President Darvesh Singh Yadav in an Agra court died at a Gurugram hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Singh, the first woman president of the bar council elected to the post earlier this month, was shot dead on June 12 in the court premises by lawyer Manish Sharma, who had then attempted to kill himself. Singh was on her first visit to the Civil Court after her election when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.

After the murder, Sharma remained in coma and was kept on ventilator in Medanta Hospital. He was declared dead on Saturday.

Haryana: Manish Sharma who had shot chairperson of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Darvesh Kumari Yadav in her chamber in Agra on June 12 passed away in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital today. Sharma had shot himself in the head on the very same day. — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Agra City's Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Verma said that Sharma had been a long-time acquaintance of Singh.

The murder had led to an uproar from Opposition parties,with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav claiming that the law and order situation in the state had rapidly deteriorated under the governance of chief Minister Adityanath.

