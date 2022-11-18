CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Lawyer Without Brief is Like Sachin Without Bat : CJI Chandrachud

PTI

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you," the CJI said

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it sans his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse

The Supreme Court chastised a lawyer on Friday for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

“A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad," the CJI said.

“You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you," the CJI said.

