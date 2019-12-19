Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

Lawyers Chant 'Shame, Shame' as Delhi HC Declines Interim Protection to Protesting Students

The high court also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on plea that sought probe into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Delhi Police detain anti-citizenship act protesters in Barakhamba, New Delhi on Thursday. (Akanksha Verma/News18.com)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel however declined interim protection to students from coercive action including arrest.

Lawyers chanted "shame, shame" after the high court declined students interim protection.

The court's decision came while hearing six petitions seeking medical treatment and compensation for injured students in the protests against CAA over the past few days.

