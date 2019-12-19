Lawyers Chant 'Shame, Shame' as Delhi HC Declines Interim Protection to Protesting Students

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel however declined interim protection to students from coercive action including arrest.

Lawyers chanted "shame, shame" after the high court declined students interim protection.

The court's decision came while hearing six petitions seeking medical treatment and compensation for injured students in the protests against CAA over the past few days.

