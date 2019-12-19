Lawyers Chant 'Shame, Shame' as Delhi HC Declines Interim Protection to Protesting Students
The high court also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on plea that sought probe into the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Delhi Police detain anti-citizenship act protesters in Barakhamba, New Delhi on Thursday. (Akanksha Verma/News18.com)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel however declined interim protection to students from coercive action including arrest.
Lawyers chanted "shame, shame" after the high court declined students interim protection.
The court's decision came while hearing six petitions seeking medical treatment and compensation for injured students in the protests against CAA over the past few days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Plays a Mother in Panga, First Look Out
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors
- Pornhub Rises to Tell us Android Stats That Google Does Not Want to Share
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast
- Mohun Bagan-East Bengal I-League Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns With CAA Protests in Kolkata