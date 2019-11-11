Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lawyers Continue Protest After Clashes With Police, No Work in Delhi District Courts

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since November 2 when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lawyers Continue Protest After Clashes With Police, No Work in Delhi District Courts
Illustration by Mir Suhail

New Delhi: Lawyers in Delhi district courts continued to abstain from work on Monday in protest against their clash with police that took place on November 2.

Advocate RK Wadhwa, president of the New Delhi District Court Bar Association and also member of the All District Courts Bar Association which called for the strike, said no work took place in the district courts since the lawyers did not appear before the judges.

The strike continued since a meeting of members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi Police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, held on Sunday on the orders of the Delhi High Court, failed to find a resolution, All District Courts Bar Association general secretary Dhir Singh Kasana said.

"Despite our cooperation, no concrete step has been taken to arrest the police personnel who fired at advocates. So, there would be a complete abstinence from work at all Delhi district courts. Our demand was that the police officers who fired at advocates be arrested. The police officials opposed it. So we will continue boycotting work," Kasana said.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since November 2 when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

Lawyers in six district courts have been on strike since November 4 to protest against the clash.

In unprecedented protests by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues before calling off their stir following multiple appeals including from their chief.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram