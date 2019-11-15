Lawyers in Delhi District Courts Call off Strike Following Clashes with Police, to Resume Work Tomorrow

New Delhi: Lawyers in Delhi called off their strike on Friday almost two weeks after clashes with police at the Tiz Hazari court here. The advocates will resume work on Saturday.

Lawyers in all the six district courts in the national capital had completely boycotted work to protest against the clash at Tis Hazari court on November 2, with proxy counsels appearing in courts to take dates in matters and assist the litigants.

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations took the decision in a meeting of the office bearers after the Delhi High Court order directed the lawyers to resolve the matter.

"We respect the order of the High Court so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. Our fight for Advocates Protection Act will continue," said committee chairman Mahavir Sharma.

Delhi Police personnel and lawyers were involved in an altercation on the premises of Tis Hazari Court on November 2 after a clash over a parking dispute turned violent. At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the fracas, and many vehicles were set on fire.

In unprecedented protests by the Delhi Police, thousands of its personnel had laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours on November 5 and staged a virtual revolt sparked by two attacks on their colleagues by the lawyers.

The lawyers' strike was called off a day after the Delhi Police resumed duty at the Tis Hazari court premises after a gap of about two weeks.

