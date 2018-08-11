English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lawyers Purify Ambedkar Statue in Meerut With 'Gangaajal' After Senior BJP Leaders Garland it
The lawyers also accused the BJP government and RSS of “double standards” in its approach towards the Dalit community.
Image for representational purpose.
Lucknow: A group of lawyers on Friday ‘purified’ an Ambedkar statute in Meerut shortly after it was garlanded by senior BJP leaders from the state. The group of lawyers performed the ‘purification’ of the statue with ‘gangaajal’, milk and flowers.
After the ‘Shuddhikaran’ of the statue, advocate Praveen Bharti, said, “We want to expose the double standards of the BJP and RSS towards Dalits. On one hand, they are involved in harassment of the Dalits but on the other, they want to show that they are ‘pro-Dalits’ by doing such things (garlanding statues).”
He added that Dalits had faced atrocities in the Saharanpur riots and during the Bharat bandh in April this year. “Dalits were held responsible and sent to jail. Even the children were not spared,” he further alleged.
The BJP top brass along with party workers from across the state will hold a two-day working committee meet over the weekend.
BJP chief Amit Shah, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey are expected to address the meeting at Meerut. All 68 BJP MPs from the state along with 311 MLAs have also been asked to reach Meerut where they will interact with the BJP chief.
