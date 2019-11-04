Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Lawyers Thrash Policeman Outside Delhi's Saket Court Days After Tis Hazari Violence

In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who is riding a bike. One of the lawyers was also seen slapping the policeman.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
A grab from a video that shows a cop being thrashed by a lawyer at Delhi's Saket court.

New Delhi: Two days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday, officials said.

In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who is riding a bike. One of the lawyers was also seen slapping the policeman.

When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet.

"A policeman was beaten by lawyers at Saket Court . A video of the incident has also surfaced," a senior police official said.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.

