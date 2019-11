Watch: Lawyers Thrash Policeman Outside Delhi's Saket Court Days After Tis Hazari Violence

New Delhi: Two days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex, an on-duty policeman was allegedly thrashed by advocates outside Saket Court on Monday, officials said.

In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who is riding a bike. One of the lawyers was also seen slapping the policeman.

#WATCH - Shocking visuals of a police officer being assaulted by protesting lawyers outside Saket District Court in New Delhi. The protest was called by the lawyers to show their resentment over Tis Hazari Court incident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yHSZhfliXv — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 4, 2019

When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet.

"A policeman was beaten by lawyers at Saket Court . A video of the incident has also surfaced," a senior police official said.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.