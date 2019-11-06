Lawyers vs Delhi Police LIVE: At War With Cops, Lawyers Refuse to Call Off Strike; Litigants Stopped from Entering Court

Read More

Lawyers vs Delhi Police LIVE: The violent feud between Delhi Police and lawyers escalated on Wednesday morning with two lawyers threatening suicide outside the Rohini court. While a lawyer, identified as one Ashish, poured kerosene on himself but was stopped by his colleagues in time, another threatened to jump off the building. The group of lawyers then raised slogans against the police, chanting ‘Delhi Police haye haye’, and the protests soon spread to Dwarka and Saket courts. The lawyers also decided to boycott the media with announcements being made to caution them against speaking to reporters.The demonstration by lawyers comes a day after unprecedented protests by Delhi Police personnel outside the police headquarters for 11 hours against attacks on their colleagues at the Tis Hazari and the Saket courts on November 2 and 4. One policeman was beaten up outside the Saket district court, and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.