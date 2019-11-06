Lawyers vs Delhi Police LIVE: At War With Cops, Lawyers Refuse to Call Off Strike; Litigants Stopped from Entering Court

The demonstration by lawyers comes a day after unprecedented protests by Delhi Police personnel outside the police headquarters for 11 hours against attacks on their colleagues at the Tis Hazari and the Saket courts on November 2 and 4. One policeman was beaten up outside the Saket district court, and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.
Attempted Self-immolation by Lawyer | Today morning, the feud escalated when a lawyer attempted self-immolation outside the Rohini Court. The lawyer, identified as one Ashish, poured kerosene on himself but was stopped by his colleagues in time. The group of lawyers then raised slogans against the police, chanting ‘Delhi Police haye haye’.
Meanwhile, senior police officials are gearing up for the review petition against the High Court order on the demand of thousands of personnel who had gathered outside Delhi Police headquarters yesterday. The series of protests had been spurred by a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday.
Lawyers Stage Protest Outside Saket Court | Day after the Delhi police personnel staged a 11-hour protest, lawyers are staging a striked out Saket court in Delhi. The demonstation comes hours ahead of the filing of the review petition against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.
Lawyers raise slogans at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel, in New Delhi on November 2, 2019. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
The police have demanded that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash be rescinded. Demanding strict action against the lawyers, the police personnel also want an FIR to be registered against every lawyer involved in the Tis Hazari case. They also want FIRs filed against the policemen by the lawyers in connection with the Tis Hazari case to be quashed.
The protesting police personnel demanded that Delhi Police challenge the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court against the suspension order of senior policemen Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Harinder Singh.
On Sunday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police commissioner to transfer the two senior officers during pendency of the investigation. An assistant sub inspector was also suspended and another transferred for alleged involvement in the clash.
