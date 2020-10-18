Eye on Festive Season, Govt Panel Warns of 26 Lakh Cases a Month due to Laxity, Non-adherence to Norms

A mathematical modelling assessment has arrived at a calculation of an exponential increase in COVID-19 cases to the tune of 26 lakh if norms are not followed properly.

The warning came at a time when the government has said that a second peak can be expected in the winter months when respiratory viruses thrive in cooler temperatures and the upcoming festival season could see some amount of laxity among citizens.

The committee, set up by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, has concluded in its assessment that the approaching festive season may increase the susceptibility to the infection.

It also said that district-level and higher level lockdowns are not much effective now, adding that if norms are adhered to, there is a possibility of the pandemic being controlled by early next year.

India’s tally of coronavirus infections is all set to cross the 75-lakh mark with 61,871 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 74,94,551.

Head of the National Task Force, Dr VK Paul, has said that a second wave is expected in India in the winter months if norms are not adhered to.

The 10-member panel, which conducted a study on ‘Progression of the Covid-19 Pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts’, has developed an evidence-based mathematical model for Covid-19 progression. It has said all activities can be resumed provided proper safety protocols are followed.