News18 » India
1-min read

Laxman Rawat (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result status of Laxman Rawat (लक्ष्मण रावत) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Patparganj seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Laxman Rawat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:February 11, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Manish Sisodia
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
57-Patparganj-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Laxman Rawat (लक्ष्मण रावत) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Patparganj seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Laxman Rawat has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Laxman Rawat is a Indian National Congress candidate from Patparganj constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Computer Business. Laxman Rawat's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.6 crore which includes Rs. 62.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.9 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Laxman Rawat's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

Patparganj Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Manish Sisodia
BJP
--
--
Ravinder Singh Negi
BSP
--
--
Rakesh
INC
--
--
Laxman Rawat
RRP
--
--
Pratap Chandra
RRC
--
--
Rakesh Suri
JPR
--
--
Vinay Kumar Singh
HAMS
--
--
Shatrughan Kumar Singh
HND
--
--
Sanjeev Bhati
JMP
--
--
Surender Gupta
IND
--
--
Gopal Prasad
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar
IND
--
--
Surjeet Singh

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Laxman Rawat (INC) in 2020 Patparganj elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

whatsapp

