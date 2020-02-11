Laxman Rawat (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Laxman Rawat Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Laxman Rawat is a Indian National Congress candidate from Patparganj constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Computer Business. Laxman Rawat's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.6 crore which includes Rs. 62.3 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 6.9 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Laxman Rawat's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patparganj are: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (INC), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Surjeet Singh (IND).

