Laxmi Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Laxmi Nagar (Lakshmi Nagar) (लक्ष्मी नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Laxmi Nagar is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,21,651 eligible electors, of which 1,23,613 were male, 98,029 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Laxmi Nagar in 2020 is 793.03.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Laxmi Nagar, there are a total of 3522 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,03,726 eligible electors, of which 1,15,298 were male, 88,380 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,858 eligible electors, of which 1,02,880 were male, 79,940 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,61,136 eligible electors, of which 89,751 were male, 71,356 female.

The number of service voters in Laxmi Nagar in 2015 was 31. In 2013, there were 26 and in 2008 there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Nitin Tyagi of AAP won in this seat by defeating B B Tyagi of BJP by a margin of 4,846 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 42.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Vinod Kumar Binny of AAP won in this seat defeating Ashok Kumar Walia of INC by a margin of 7,752 votes which was 6.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 36.41% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Dr Ashok Kumar Walia of INC won in this seat defeating Murari Singh Panwar of BJP by a margin of 22,397 votes which was 24.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.58% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 58. Laxmi Nagar Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Laxmi Nagar are: Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (INC), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), Namaha (LJP), Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.48%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.23%, while it was 64.7% in 2013. In 2008, 56.51% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.75%.

Laxmi Nagar

LAXMI NAGAR, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 174 polling stations in 58. Laxmi Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 168. In 2013 there were 164 polling stations and in 2008, there were 157.

Extent:

58. Laxmi Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 71 Ward No. 71 (Urban) Samas Pur (Part) and Shakar Pur Baramad Villages Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 72 (Part) EB No. 173-200 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 74 Ward No. 74 (Urban). 4 municipal wards (Kishan Kunj, Lakshmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Laxmi Nagar is 10.93 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110092

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Laxmi Nagar is: 28°36'52.9"N 77°18'02.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Laxmi Nagar results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.