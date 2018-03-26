Laxmi Narayan Tripathi Speaks On The Bias Faced By Transgenders Within The LGBTQ Community

Even after a widely hailed judgment passed by the Supreme Court of India, which recognised the rights of transgender people as a third gender, unbridled bullying and discrimination against the community is still rampant across the country. From workplace to public engagements, they experience some form of harassment in everyday routines and according to transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, they will continue to face the exclusion until there is an anti-discrimination law or a strong policy that fully protects and acknowledges LGBTQ members.Speaking at The Bridge 2018, a platform for conversations on gender empowerment, in the capital, Tripathi opened up about the challenges and other institutional barriers their community has to face at workplace and in many aspects of their lives on a daily basis.“Now, transgender issue is selling like a hot potato in the social sector. We have become a commodity and everyone wants to show that we have transgender employees in our company. Main koi showpiece nahi ho sakti chaahe main achha makeup karke aati hoon. But I can’t be a showpiece of your organisation. The only thing that matters to me to join your organisation is the the workplace policy, the HR policy, my rights as an employee. Because transwomen are seen as a sexual object. That anything can be done to them and they won’t complain,” she said.Tripathi added, “We as a society should understand that we are human beings stop using trans people as decorative showpieces for your company or organisation give them the respect they deserve.”Tripathi, the first transgender person to represent the Asia Pacific region in the UN, pointed out that the entire world had applauded the NALSA judgement (2014) but asked ultimately how many people had actually gone to interact or meet the transgenders in the last four years. “Over the years, the ministry had said that I have the right to choose my own bathroom but where is the safety in that bathroom? That is why, all these verdicts wouldn’t make a difference till you don’t teach or explain the society what we are or what sexual minority is or what gay is,” she said.Discussing bias within the community, Tripathi said it is as widespread as any other social issue, noting, “The LGBTQ bifurcation is so political within the community. They want transgenders with them when there is a rally but they don’t want transgenders to come in their parties. They want trans people to walk with big banners but they don’t even meet and interact with them in the same room."Remembering the role of transgender women at New York's iconic Stonewall Rebellion, Tripathi said it was “those ‘drag queens’ who started the fight of LGBTIQ internationally, but today I can only see gay mafias everywhere.""They are at the top positions internationally. They control the funding whether it’s HIV or anything. I have travelled the world I have seen it and I have suffered it and I’m suffering it in my own country,” she concluded.