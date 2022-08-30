Laxmi Vilas Palace for the King of Andheri: Here's How Andhericha Raja Will Look in Ganeshotsav 2022

Going grand after Covid restrictions on Ganeshotsav for two years, Andhericha Raja, one of the popular pandals in Mumbai which is visited by celebrities and lakhs of devotees, has recreated the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara this year.

Uday Salian, spokesperson, Andhericha Raja, said: “We are excited as this celebration comes after two years of Covid, where there were restrictions. Yesterday, a devotee has donated 32 kg silver after his wish was fulfilled.”

Salian said the mandal has recreated the Laxmi Vilas Palace and aim to give something special to devotees every year.

“Our festivities will go on till September 14. It will be open to devotees for 24 hours from tomorrow onwards,” he said.

As per the locals, the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara is the largest private residence ever built. It is four times the size of Buckingham Palace. The palace is also filled with Indian and European art.

ABOUT THE MANDAL

The Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti was established in 1966, by the blue collared workers of Golden Tobacco Company, Tata Special Steel and Excel Industries Ltd. Earlier, the life-size sculpture of Ganesha was immersed on Anant Chaturdashi day along with the smaller version (pooja idol).

It was in 1975, when then Samiti chairman Appa Khanvilkar’s wish was fulfilled that the Ganpati came to be known as ‘Navasala Pavnara Ganpati’ (wish fulfilling Ganesha). It later came to be known as ‘Andhericha Raja’ (King of Andheri).

