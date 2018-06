LDCL Recruitment 2018: 80 Posts, Apply before 20th July 2018

LDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 80 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Lakshadweep Development Corporation Limited, Lakshadweep.LDCL is inviting applications from local candidates of Lakshadweep for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for LDCL Recruitment 2018 ?Visit the official website - http://www.ldcl.nic.in Click on the Official website of Lakshadweep under useful linksClick on ‘Recruitment’ tab given under ‘Notices’ on the home pageDownload PDF file under the title ‘LDCL invites application in prescribed from the local candidates of Lakshadweep islands for registration under the following categories’Download the application form and take a print outFill the application in prescribed format and send it at below mentioned address:‘Sub Editor, Lakshadweep Times, Kavaratti’Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/2018/06/2018062714.pdf Total Posts: 80Radio Officer Trainee - 1Doctor Assistant - 5Catering Officer - 5Oiler - 66Electrical Officer - 3The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a Government recognized Institute with valid Indian GMDSS.The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in General Nursing from a Central / State Government approved Institute with valid CDC, passport, STCW Certificates.The applicant must possess degree in Hotel Management Catering/ Hospitality Management from a Central / State Government approved recognized Institute.The applicant must have Pre Sea training from a DG approved Institute.Electrical Officer - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering, Electrical and Electronics engineering from a Government approved recognized Institute.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicants must not be more than 35 years.The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.- The age of the applicants must not be more than 40 years.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview