English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LDCL Recruitment 2018: 80 Posts, Apply before 20th July 2018
LDCL is inviting applications from local candidates of Lakshadweep for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th July 2018
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
LDCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 80 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Lakshadweep Development Corporation Limited, Lakshadweep.
LDCL is inviting applications from local candidates of Lakshadweep for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LDCL Recruitment 2018 ?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ldcl.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Official website of Lakshadweep under useful links
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab given under ‘Notices’ on the home page
Step 4 – Download PDF file under the title ‘LDCL invites application in prescribed from the local candidates of Lakshadweep islands for registration under the following categories’
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 - Fill the application in prescribed format and send it at below mentioned address:
‘Sub Editor, Lakshadweep Times, Kavaratti’
Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/2018/06/2018062714.pdf
LDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 80
Radio Officer Trainee - 1
Doctor Assistant - 5
Catering Officer - 5
Oiler - 66
Electrical Officer - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Radio Officer Trainee – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a Government recognized Institute with valid Indian GMDSS.
Doctor Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in General Nursing from a Central / State Government approved Institute with valid CDC, passport, STCW Certificates.
Catering Officer - The applicant must possess degree in Hotel Management Catering/ Hospitality Management from a Central / State Government approved recognized Institute.
Oiler – The applicant must have Pre Sea training from a DG approved Institute.
Electrical Officer - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering, Electrical and Electronics engineering from a Government approved recognized Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/2018/06/2018062714.pdf
Age Limit:
Radio Officer Trainee - The age of the applicants must not be more than 35 years.
Doctor Assistant - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Catering Officer - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Oiler - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Electrical Officer - The age of the applicants must not be more than 40 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview
Also Watch
LDCL is inviting applications from local candidates of Lakshadweep for this recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 20th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LDCL Recruitment 2018 ?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ldcl.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the Official website of Lakshadweep under useful links
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab given under ‘Notices’ on the home page
Step 4 – Download PDF file under the title ‘LDCL invites application in prescribed from the local candidates of Lakshadweep islands for registration under the following categories’
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 - Fill the application in prescribed format and send it at below mentioned address:
‘Sub Editor, Lakshadweep Times, Kavaratti’
Direct Link - https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/2018/06/2018062714.pdf
LDCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 80
Radio Officer Trainee - 1
Doctor Assistant - 5
Catering Officer - 5
Oiler - 66
Electrical Officer - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Radio Officer Trainee – The applicant must be class 12th passed with Physics, Chemistry and Maths from a Government recognized Institute with valid Indian GMDSS.
Doctor Assistant – The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in General Nursing from a Central / State Government approved Institute with valid CDC, passport, STCW Certificates.
Catering Officer - The applicant must possess degree in Hotel Management Catering/ Hospitality Management from a Central / State Government approved recognized Institute.
Oiler – The applicant must have Pre Sea training from a DG approved Institute.
Electrical Officer - The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma in Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering, Electrical and Electronics engineering from a Government approved recognized Institute.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/2018/06/2018062714.pdf
Age Limit:
Radio Officer Trainee - The age of the applicants must not be more than 35 years.
Doctor Assistant - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Catering Officer - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Oiler - The age of the applicants must not be more than 50 years.
Electrical Officer - The age of the applicants must not be more than 40 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal