Leader of Anti-talk Faction NDFB-S Reveals Top Secrets of Banned Group During Interrogation by Cops
An intelligence officer said Ne Esera Evangel, foreign secretary of National Democratic Front of Bodoland, was trying to flee from Myanmar due to false promises made by the NDFB-S leadership.
File photo of Ne Esera Evangel.
Guwahati: Ne Esera Evangel, foreign secretary of the anti-talk faction National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S), who surrendered before security forces on March 24, has revealed top secrets of the banned insurgent group, an intelligence officer said on Friday.
Esara, along with his bodyguard, had surrendered in Nagaland after the Myanmar army launched a complete crackdown on North-eastern insurgent groups from India operating on Burmese soil.
Speaking to News18, a top intelligence officer confirmed that Esara was trying to flee from Myanmar due to the false promises made by the NDFB-S leadership. After continuous operations carried out by Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army), he fled from the Ta Ga-based headquarters last February and came to India.
During interrogation, the foreign secretary of NDFB-S told cops that he could not visit any foreign country on behalf of the group. He said the chairman of the group had made a lot of promises to him before he joined the group on September 3, 2013, but those promises were not fulfilled.
In his statement, Esara said that NDFB-S president, B Saoraigwra, has not been camping in the base camp areas since September 2018 as after the Myanmar Army’s attacks on the camps of NSCN-K, ULFA-I, NDFB-S, KLO, PDCK and other Manipuri insurgent groups, all members fled to safer areas.
Esara further told intelligence officers that in insurgent groups in Myanmar are struggling with an acute food crisis. Sharing the revelation of the surrendered insurgent leader, the top intelligence officer said, "About 35 to 40 North East-based insurgents have been detained by Tatmadaw during the operations in Ta Ga area of Sagaing region, Myanmar. Now all these banned groups are trying to save their comrades. The leadership of these groups has fled to other countries but the cadres are suffering," the officer said.
With a Masters degree in Political Science and a certified industrial accountants (CIA), Esera was the principal of Diamond English Medium School in Udalguri before joining the NDFB-S in 2013.
He was first appointed as publicity secretary of the group in 2014-2015 and was given the post of foreign secretary on April 15, 2015. He was also the drafting committee member of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW).
