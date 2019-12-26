Leaders Not Those Who Lead Masses in Arson & Violence, Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Draws Oppn Ire

New Delhi: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Thursday waded into the debate on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, saying “leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence”.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Rawat said: “Leadership is all about leading. When you move forward, everybody follows... But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership.”

This is the first time that Rawat, who is set to retire on December 31, has spoken against the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Act.

About 20 people have died in the demonstrations against the contentious law, mostly in Uttar Pradesh, when protesters and police clashed. Critics of the legislation — which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who had come to India till December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution — call it discriminatory.

The chief’s comments soon drew the ire of the Opposition, with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying on Twitter: “I agree General Saheb but also Leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?”

Brijesh Kalappa, a spokesperson of the Congress, said: "Army Chief Bipin Rawat speaking against #CAAProtests is wholly against constitutional democracy. If Army Chief is allowed to speak on Political issues today, it also permits him to attempt an Army takeover tomorrow!!"

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too hit out at Rawat. “Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head.

