Leadership Change Required in Goa 'Today or Tomorrow', Says Union Ayush Minister

Union Minister Shripad Naik on Friday said a change in leadership in Goa is a "requirement today or tomorrow" considering the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment for several months now and arrived in the state on October 14 post hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi."We will have to have a change in leadership either today or tomorrow. It is a requirement. You all know that the chief minister’s health is not well but still he is working under such circumstances," the Union AYUSH minister said on the sidelines of a press conference here to announce International Yoga Day.While there has been periodic talk about a change in leadership in the state, the BJP has consistently ruled it out.