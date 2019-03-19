English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Leadership Will Choose Its Time, Method': Ajit Doval on Cracking Down on Terrorists Post Pulwama
The NSA also paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the force including the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the memorial.
File photo of National Security Advisor (NSA) (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday said that the leadership will "choose its time and method" to tackle terrorists and those supporting terror activities.
Addressing CRPF jawans on the 80th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force, Doval said, "We will choose our timing. The leadership will deal with issues in its own way, whether it is taking action against terrorist or those supporting terrorists."
NSA's reaction came while speaking on Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, following which the Indian Air Force pounded the JeM's hideout in Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to scramble its fighter jets that resulted in a dogfight with Indian warplanes.
"I want to pay tributes to the brave 40 CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama for the country. The country hasn't forgotten it, and it will never forget it," he said.
The NSA also paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the force including the martyrs of the Pulwama attack at the memorial. This will be followed by a parade, investiture ceremony, speeches, music tunes play by brass band and pipe band, award distribution, daredevil show by CRPF Mahila among others in the presence of the chief guest, CRPF DG and others.
CRPF has been decorated with 1825 Gallantry Medals, which includes one Ashok Chakra, one Vir Chakra, five Kirti Chakras and 24 Shaurya Chakras.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
