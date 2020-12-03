Leading by Example, MP District Collector Fines Himself & Department Officials Over Pending Grievances

Presenting an example of accountability and governance, a district collector in Madhya Pradesh has imposed a penalty of Rs 100 on himself and officials of the department over insufficient work done under welfare schemes.

Neeraj Kumar Singh, the collector of Rajgarh district, announced the penalty after a review meeting found 1,140 pending complaints under CM Helpline, Prime Minister Awaas Yojana and other welfare schemes. Apart from the monetary fine, he also issued notice to several officials for not resolving grievances beyond the permissible time limit.

He issued strict orders to respond to all pending complaints within next week.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that he is directly responsible for reviewing the progress of grievance redressal in various departments and if things are pending for long, at some point, he is also responsible for the delay.

An IAS officer of 2012 batch, Neeraj Kumar Singh is known for his active style of working in the district.