Leaked Audio Reveals Money Collected for Kathua Rape Victim's Family Never Reached Them

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday forwarded to probe agencies an audio clip in which two people are heard discussing how money was collected purportedly in the name of the eight-year-old Kathua rape-and-murder victim but never reached her family.In the audio clip, which has gone viral on social media, the two can be heard discussing that a huge sum of money was collected in the name of the victim but that her family did not get it.The discussion in the audio clip also suggests that a fight has already begun among the people who helped collect funds in the name of the girl."I have heard the audio clip. When this clip came to me, I forwarded it to agencies for probing it," Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh told reporters here.He also said the "heinous and barbaric" nature of the killing of the girl that rattled entire country must be deeply probed in all its aspects."Those who have done it must be punished severely.""It is sad what has happened with the girl. No human being can do such an act. It is heinous. It is unfortunate that such an incident has been given communal colour. Court has taken cognizance of it (reports by media). I condemn the attempt to polarize the incident. It should not have happened," Singh said.He said the episode gave bad name not only to Jammu and Kashmir but to the entire country.Now the case is with the court and the government will act on the directions of the court. A thorough investigation should be done. Action will definitely be taken, he said.The Deputy CM also said if the court directs for a CBI probe, the J&K government will act accordingly."The girl should get justice and if anybody feels the probe has been biased they can go to the court and put forth their side," he said.Asked about a girl from Kulgam (Kashmir) alleging sexual exploitation by a politician, he said, "it has been brought to my notice now and I will verify it. Whosoever is the girl or the politician, justice will be done".He said the Congress would play "disruptive politics" in Jammu and Kashmir in coming months and asked people to be cautious of its conspiracies.The way the Congress played politics (over the Kathua case), it is an example of divisive politics of the party. A right-hand man of (Congress leader) Ghulam Nabi Azad was leading an agitation in Jammu and at the same time they were part of the candlelight march," Singh said, alluding to Jammu High Court Bar Association President B S Salathia.Salathia has worked as the chief electoral agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad during the 2014 general elections, which Azad lost.