Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Leaking Roof at Statue of Unity Leaves Tourists Drenched, Officials Say It’s Design Not Defect

The officials of Statue of Unity said that the accumulation of water on the floor of the viewing gallery cannot not be termed as ‘leakage’.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leaking Roof at Statue of Unity Leaves Tourists Drenched, Officials Say It’s Design Not Defect
Screenshot of the video.
Loading...

Rajpipla: Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof.

Several of those who shared videos on social media, however, expressed displeasure.

The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest structure of its kind in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. "We had come with great hope to see the worlds tallest statue. But we are feeling bad looking at the statue in the rain. It has not rained heavily, and already the main hall and viewing gallery of the statue is filled with water. It is unfortunate," a tourist at the site told reporters.

However, the official handle of Statue of Unity claimed that rainwater in the viewing gallery was blown by high-velocity winds.

The viewing gallery, at a height of 135 metres, has a grill frontage which allows winds to blow in water during heavy rains, said officials.

"The viewing gallery is open with grills on the chest of the statue. The rear side of the gallery is covered by glass. The front view is open as per design. So it is natural that water will enter when it rains," said Narmada Collector IK Patel.

Patel, who is also the chief administrator of the Statue of Unity, added, "There is a channel to dispose of rain water. But when the wind speed is more, lots of water comes in and house-keeping personnel continuously drain it out. It is not leakage as is being claimed."

(With PTI Inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram