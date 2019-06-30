Leaking Roof at Statue of Unity Leaves Tourists Drenched, Officials Say It’s Design Not Defect
The officials of Statue of Unity said that the accumulation of water on the floor of the viewing gallery cannot not be termed as ‘leakage’.
Screenshot of the video.
Rajpipla: Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof.
Several of those who shared videos on social media, however, expressed displeasure.
Viewing Gallery of ₹3000 crore Statue of Unity One rain and it gets flooded, water leaking from the roof and front.What a Shame! pic.twitter.com/9xSbQokQoT— manju jadhav (@manjujadhav_) June 29, 2019
The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest structure of its kind in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year. "We had come with great hope to see the worlds tallest statue. But we are feeling bad looking at the statue in the rain. It has not rained heavily, and already the main hall and viewing gallery of the statue is filled with water. It is unfortunate," a tourist at the site told reporters.
However, the official handle of Statue of Unity claimed that rainwater in the viewing gallery was blown by high-velocity winds.
The rainwater has been blown by high-velocity winds inside the viewing gallery It’s by design that it has to be kept open for a better view which tourists can enjoy Water accumulation is being promptly tackled by the maintenance team @PMOIndia @CMOGuj @drrajivguptaias— Statue Of Unity (@souindia) June 29, 2019
The viewing gallery, at a height of 135 metres, has a grill frontage which allows winds to blow in water during heavy rains, said officials.
"The viewing gallery is open with grills on the chest of the statue. The rear side of the gallery is covered by glass. The front view is open as per design. So it is natural that water will enter when it rains," said Narmada Collector IK Patel.
Patel, who is also the chief administrator of the Statue of Unity, added, "There is a channel to dispose of rain water. But when the wind speed is more, lots of water comes in and house-keeping personnel continuously drain it out. It is not leakage as is being claimed."
(With PTI Inputs)
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s