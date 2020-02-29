Leap Day 2020: Google Celebrates February 29 with Doodle

Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated Leap Day, which occurs every four years, keeping February 29 in view. Saturday’s doodle is jumping for joy on Leap Day.

Leap Day is an extra day, February 29, added every four years to the calendar.

The year 2020 is a leap year. So February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28. A leap year occurs every four years as the Earth takes 366 days, a day to complete a revolution around the Sun. In 2020, the leap year is falling on Saturday.

Leap year was first introduced over 2000 years back by Roman emperor Julius Caesar after who the Julian calendar was named after. Leap Day also helps keep calendars in alignment with the Earth and the sun.

It takes the Earth approximately 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete revolving around the Sun. The Gregorian calendar has only 365 days in a year and if leap day (February 29) would not have added almost every four years then each calendar would begin around 6 hours ahead of the Earth completing its revolution around the Sun.

One of the most interesting things is that the year when leap year falls is exactly divisible by 4. Divide the year by 4 and the remainder should be zero.

The next leap year will be in 2024.

