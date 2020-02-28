Leap Year 2020: Everything You Need to Know About February 29

The year 2020 is a leap year. So February will have 29 days instead of the usual 28. A leap year occurs every four years as the Earth takes 366 days, a day to complete a revolution around the Sun. In 2020, the leap year is falling on Saturday.

Why we have leap years?

Earth is the third planet in the solar system and the only one where life exists. It takes the Earth approximately 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to complete revolving around the Sun. The Gregorian calendar has only 365 days in a year and if leap day (February 29) would not have added almost every four years then each calendar would begin around 6 hours ahead of the Earth completing its revolution around the Sun.

Who invented leap years?

Leap year was first introduced over 2000 years back by Roman emperor Julius Caesar after who the Julian calendar was named after.

How to calculate leap year

One of the most interesting things is that the year when leap year falls is exactly divisible by 4. Divide the year by 4 and the remainder should be zero.

Facts and myths behind leap year

People born on Leap Day are called 'Leaplings'. They only get to celebrate their birthday once in every four year. According to an old Irish legend, Saint Brigid struck a deal with Saint Patrick to allow women to propose to men once every four years on February 29, which is the Leap Day.

When will be the next leap year?

The next leap year will be in 2024.

When was the last leap year?

The last leap year was in 2016.

In Scotland, some people believe that being born on a Leap Day brings bad luck. Farmers from Scotland even think that leap year is not good for livestock, while in Greece, it is believed that if you get married in a leap year, things will not fall in place and one might get a divorce.

